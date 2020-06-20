College Graduates

Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — Merin Mundt of Burlington graduated from Iowa University this spring with a virtual commencement ceremony. Mundt graduated with a bachelor of science in software engineering.
Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. — The following students from Racine county graduated from Northern Illinois University this 2020 spring semester:
FRANKSVILLE: Samantha Keller, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy.
RACINE: Jon Gavieta, Master of Accountancy, Accountancy; Kyle Olmsted I, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences: General; Khadijah Swift, Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitation and Disability Services.
UNION GROVE: Emily Kjeldgaard, Master of Science in Education, Higher Education and Student Affairs.
Northland College
ASHLAND, Wisc. — Michaela Isetts-Williams of Racine graduated this 2020 spring semester from Northern College with a bachelor of arts degree in art-graphic design.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jennifer Stasiak of Franksville graduated this spring from the University of Alabama and received a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.
