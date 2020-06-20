College Graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — Merin Mundt of Burlington graduated from Iowa University this spring with a virtual commencement ceremony. Mundt graduated with a bachelor of science in software engineering.

Northern Illinois University

DEKALB, Ill. — The following students from Racine county graduated from Northern Illinois University this 2020 spring semester:

FRANKSVILLE: Samantha Keller, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy.

RACINE: Jon Gavieta, Master of Accountancy, Accountancy; Kyle Olmsted I, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences: General; Khadijah Swift, Bachelor of Science, Rehabilitation and Disability Services.

UNION GROVE: Emily Kjeldgaard, Master of Science in Education, Higher Education and Student Affairs.

Northland College

ASHLAND, Wisc. — Michaela Isetts-Williams of Racine graduated this 2020 spring semester from Northern College with a bachelor of arts degree in art-graphic design.

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jennifer Stasiak of Franksville graduated this spring from the University of Alabama and received a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration.

