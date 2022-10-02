COLLEGE GRADUATES

UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — Branden A. Christensen, Wind Lake, bachelor of science in biology; Samantha J. Christiansen, Burlington, bachelor of arts in public relations; Ashley J. Jimenez, Racine, bachelor of science in radiologic science.
An additional $44.5 million in referendum dollars will be available to renovate two Racine Unified schools, additional to the $58 million already allocated.
State law now requires that the Holocaust and other genocides are taught about in schools. Here's how it's affecting Racine teachers and students.
The Raymond Elementary School PTO hosted their second annual Fall Festival at the Racine County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The money raised will go toward supporting the school and students with supplies and activities that are outside of the budget.
The staffers didn’t know much about the topic, but they jumped at the chance to grow vegetables inside Horlick High School. In March, Kelly Goggins and Ana Moreno were asked if they were interested in having hydroponic growers at the school.
“Absolutely,” replied Goggins, Horlick business and culinary arts academy principal. Goggins figured it was a “great opportunity” to provide a hands-on activity for students, who could also learn about nutrition, food science and culinary arts.
Racine Unified School Board members want more information before voting on whether to approve more than $44 million to renovate two schools.
Carthage College
RAYMOND — Students at Raymond Elementary School, 2659 76th St., will present “The Addams Family” musical at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 2 p.…
"Practice like an engineer, perform like an artist" | Jean Laurenz was in middle school when a singer visited her class. Laurenz was amazed at the vocalist’s ability, especially when she sang vibrato.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is a great place to learn, a great place to work and serves a great community. As 2022-2023 s…
SOMERS — The American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) has awarded the University of Wisconsin-Parkside the 2022 AASCU E…
