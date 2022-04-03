COLLEGE GRADUATES

MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY
MILWAUKEE — Anna G. Monson, master of science in occupational therapy professional entry.
UW-LACROSSE
LA CROSSE — These Racine County residents graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:
Burlington: Brynn Hetland, bachelor of science in management; Alec Jacobsen, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science in exercise science-fitness track; Courtney Torretta, bachelor of arts in communication studies in media studies emphasis; Jazmine Yambor, bachelor of science in early childhood through middle childhood education, highest honors.
Franksville: Cory Chitel, master of science in occupational therapy; Dawson Snyder, bachelor of science in computer science.
Mount Pleasant: Christian Garcia, bachelor of arts in communication studies in media studies emphasis.
Racine: Megan Runkel, bachelor of science in management, honors.
Sturtevant: Emma Dresen, bachelor of science in sociology.
Wind Lake: Andrew Buelow, bachelor of science in management; Nicole North, bachelor of science in psychology, highest honors; Dallas Stritchko, bachelor of science in psychology, honors
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
FAYETTE, Iowa — Allysen Amborn, Burlington, bachelor of science in business administration.