COLLEGE GRADUATES

MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY

MILWAUKEE — Anna G. Monson, master of science in occupational therapy professional entry.

UW-LACROSSE

LA CROSSE — These Racine County residents graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:

Burlington: Brynn Hetland, bachelor of science in management; Alec Jacobsen, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science in exercise science-fitness track; Courtney Torretta, bachelor of arts in communication studies in media studies emphasis; Jazmine Yambor, bachelor of science in early childhood through middle childhood education, highest honors.

Franksville: Cory Chitel, master of science in occupational therapy; Dawson Snyder, bachelor of science in computer science.

Mount Pleasant: Christian Garcia, bachelor of arts in communication studies in media studies emphasis.

Racine: Megan Runkel, bachelor of science in management, honors.

Sturtevant: Emma Dresen, bachelor of science in sociology.

Wind Lake: Andrew Buelow, bachelor of science in management; Nicole North, bachelor of science in psychology, highest honors; Dallas Stritchko, bachelor of science in psychology, honors

UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY

FAYETTE, Iowa — Allysen Amborn, Burlington, bachelor of science in business administration.

