COLLEGE GRADUATES
Ripon College

RIPON — These Racine County residents received bachelor of arts degrees from Ripon College: Austin Heiselmann, Burlington, psychology; Abby Korb, Burlington, psychology and politics & government; Gabriella Mraz, Wind Lake, chemistry-biology; Isabella Osborn, Franksville, educational studies.

Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Kaitlin Compernolle, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in environmental science: biology option, magna cum laude.

UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — Tara Van Vreede, Sturtevant, radiologic science.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, IOWA — Mary Canady, Racine, bachelor of science in human services.

