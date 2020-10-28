COLLEGE GRADUATES

Ripon College
RIPON — These Racine County residents received bachelor of arts degrees from Ripon College: Austin Heiselmann, Burlington, psychology; Abby Korb, Burlington, psychology and politics & government; Gabriella Mraz, Wind Lake, chemistry-biology; Isabella Osborn, Franksville, educational studies.
Southeast Missouri State University
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Kaitlin Compernolle, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in environmental science: biology option, magna cum laude.
UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — Tara Van Vreede, Sturtevant, radiologic science.
Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE, IOWA — Mary Canady, Racine, bachelor of science in human services.
