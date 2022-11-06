COLLEGE GRADUATES

Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio — Nathaniel Jendusa, Waterford, master of business administration in sports administration.
Ohio University
RACINE — When Austin Kechter arrives at DeltaHawk Engines, he goes to his second-floor cubicle, checks his email and reviews his daily tasks w…
The Racine area's population is not growing, and construction costs are rising. Those factors are guiding how the Racine Unified School District is planning to spend the funding from its 30-year, $1 billion referendum. The district's long-term plans have been somewhat changed in the past two years. Here's where they sit now (and yes, inflation plays a big factor)...
Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union representing the Racine Unified School District’s educators said that “It (school choice) is about divesting in public schools and moving that money into the private sector. It’s a Ponzi scheme.”
RACINE — Here is how every school is scheduled to be affected by Racine Unified’s new long-term plans and construction following 2020's passag…
WATCH NOW | A stray puppy with three paws found underneath a camper in Texas may soon be a puppy with a home and four paws thanks to biomedical and engineering students at Case High School.
“We’re really excited and passionate about what we’re doing for kids,” said Principal Brianne McPhee. “We feel like this is the right choice for students ... especially in the current industry market.”
RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, began the 2022-2023 school year with a new outreach program coordinator.
Racine Lutheran High SchoolRACINE — The following Racine Lutheran High School students were named to the first quarter high honor roll of the …
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, led by the Center for Adult and Returning Students (CARS), will hold events for Nontraditional …
New team led by new teacher aims to inform and connect at Racine middle school.
