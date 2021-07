COLLEGE GRADUATES

Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. — Hannah Wehr, Waterford, bachelor of science in criminology and psychology.

Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — The following students from Racine County graduated with degrees from Marquette University in May:

BURLINGTON: Anna Bartz, master’s in business administration; Daisy Castillo, master’s in educational policy and leadership; Evelia Guerrero, bachelor’s in nursing; Carter Lang, bachelor’s in finance; Maggie Meyer, doctoral-professional in dentistry; Nolan Rueter, master’s in nursing.

FRANKSVILLE: Arely Melendez, bachelor’s in human resources.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Cesar Contreras, bachelor’s in economics; Alline Goeke, master’s in speech language pathology; Christian Hovan, bachelor’s in operations and supply chain management; Kirat Kaur, bachelor’s in biomedical sciences; Morgan Knigge, bachelor’s in human resources; Edward Wetzel, Ph.D. in chemistry.