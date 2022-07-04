 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE GRADUATES

College graduates

Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. — Zachary Slechta, Burlington, bachelor of science in civil engineering.

Concordia University

SEWARD, Neb. — Emily Rasmussen, Union Grove, bachelor of science; Sarah Schwacher, Waterford, bachelor of science.

Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — Ryan Dalton, Waterford, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Sydney Rigert, Kansasville, bachelor of science in animal science, summa cum laude; Sophia Strobach, Racine, bachelor of science in apparel, merchandising and design.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — Zachary Biehn, Burlington; master of arts in sport and exercise psychology; Emily Bollendorf, Racine, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Samantha DeLong, Union Grove, bachelor of science in civil engineering and certificate in geographic information science; Connor LaPointe, Union Grove, master of arts in urban planning, cum laude.

St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — MaxAnna Collen, Racine, bachelor of arts, communication studies.

St. Norbert College

DE PERE — Henry Christensen, Racine, bachelor of arts; Alexis Dubiak, Racine, bachelor of science; Alexandra Mandli, Racine, bachelor of arts; Jack Pettit, Sturtevant, bachelor of arts.

Ripon College

RIPON — Jordan Brawner, Sturtevant, biology; Riley Pella, Burlington, politics and government with a minor in business management; Morgan Krogh, Racine, biology; Sarah Weber, Racine, psychology, philosophy and anthropology with a minor in religion and sociology.

University of Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kendall Reid, Burlington, certificate in entrepreneurial management.

University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md. — Adam S. Degerstedt, Racine, bachelor of science in computer networks and cybersecurity, cum laude; Tye Monteiro, Sturtevant, associate of arts; Randall T. Stanaway, Waterford, bachelor of science in computer science.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mckenna Lewis, Franksville, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Callan Mcnamara, Burlington, master of education in higher education and student affairs administration.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Racine County graduates from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are:

Burlington: Theodore Banken, bachelor of science; Alison Barth, bachelor of business administration; Daniel Capozzi, bachelor of business administration; Tyler Davis, bachelor of arts; Samuel Fish, master of business administration; Claire Fox, bachelor of business administration; Evelyn Harkness, Bachelor of Science; Kayli Humphrey, bachelor of arts; Abigail Koenen, bachelor of business administration; Melissa Lameer, master of social work; Cian Macdonald-Milewski, master of science; Sierra Olson, bachelor of science in nursing; Lauren Orszula, education specialist; Alexa Rivadeneyra, bachelor of science; Alexander Rosno, bachelor of science; Bryar Stenzel, bachelor of arts; Noah Strohm, bachelor of science in nursing; Alyssa Turzenski, bachelor of arts.

Caledonia: Alyssa Choinski, bachelor of science in nursing; Jessica Degroot, master of business administration; Isha Hammad, master of science; Kimberly Koleske, bachelor of science; Ryan Lecus, bachelor of science

Elmwood Park: Haydn Flores, bachelor of arts.

Franksville: Hunter Gayan, bachelor of arts; Daniel Moore, master of business administration; Morgan Wright, bachelor of science.

Kansasville: Sydney Weiss, master of science

Mount Pleasant: Lena Ali, master of science; Eric Dean, bachelor of science; Erin Fischer, bachelor of business administration; Amber Hensey, bachelor of science in nursing; Sara LaMothe, bachelor of science in nursing; Andrew Moyer, master of science; Delaney Nielsen, bachelor of arts; Brandy Rabalais, bachelor of arts; Kaylee Rendon, bachelor of science; Alex Shaw, master of science; Reiner Sokolies, master of science; Nicholas Van Elzen, bachelor of arts.

Racine: Nicholas BeBow, bachelor of business administration; Morgan Brooks, bachelor of science; Onisha Dale, bachelor of business administration; Emma Dolan, bachelor of science; Lisa Eaton, master of science; Joshua Evers, master of business administration; Kathleen Foley, master of nursing; A’Jehanna Gaston, bachelor of science; Robert Gonzalez, bachelor of business administration; Skyler Gregerson, bachelor of science; Miach’la Hamilton, bachelor of science in nursing; Helena Harris, bachelor of science; Nicole Heinz, master of nursing; Christopher Hovorka, master of science; James Konkel, master of healthcare administration; Melinda Kusters, master of science; Jared Kveton, bachelor of arts; Wansheba Lawal, master of science; Emma Martinez, bachelor of science in nursing; Karina Martinez, bachelor of science in nursing; Antonette Mathis-Lowhorn, bachelor of science; Brittany Michna, bachelor of science in nursing; Taylor Milow, bachelor of science; Levi Montee, bachelor of science; Sydney Moriarity, bachelor of arts; Jenice Ngiraked, bachelor of science in nursing; Ruth Ntabala, master of science; Benjamin Peterson, bachelor of science; Jared Pie, bachelor of science; Elizabeth Raffensperger, bachelor of science; Kathryn Rozzoni, bachelor of science; Grant Ryback, bachelor of business administration; Breona Rydholm, bachelor of science in nursing; Megan Steensen, bachelor of science; Mallory Stenstrom, bachelor of science; Rafael Trinidad, master of science; Karissa Yamat, bachelor of science in nursing.

Sturtevant: Gretchen Caldwell, master of science; Kayla Tyriver Magee, bachelor of business administration.

Union Grove: Bryce Baker, bachelor of science in engineering; Nicole Frump, bachelor of science; Mackenzie Lewis, master of science; Thomas Melonas, bachelor of science in engineering; Madeline Sosa, bachelor of science.

Waterford: Isaac Brahm, bachelor of science in engineering; Kayla Braun, bachelor of science; Eva Carrara, bachelor of science; Ryan Kermendy, bachelor of science; Cassandra Kienast, bachelor of science; Anthony Pacocha Jr., bachelor of arts; Olivia Piccione, bachelor of science in nursing; Payton Trieglaff, bachelor of business administration; Alexis Zabrowski, bachelor of business administration; Haley Zwiefka, master of science.

Wind Lake: Jared Dougherty, bachelor of business administration; Colton Pemble, associate of arts and sciences.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — Dylan Chirigotis, Racine, bachelor of science in computer science, magna cum laude; Bailey Dir, Sturtevant, bachelor of arts in marketing; Mary Marquardt, Racine, bachelor of arts in human social services and psychology; Dayton Pye, Racine, bachelor of science in sport and exercise science; Travis Yakich, Caledonia, bachelor of arts in psychology and neuroscience, magna cum laude.

