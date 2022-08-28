College Graduates

Augustana College
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Natalie Rosborough, Racine, biology.
Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abigail Schiltz, Burlington, doctor of physical therapy.
Mount Mary University
MILWAUKEE — Samantha K. Liggett, Kansasville, bachelor of arts in international studies; Nina K. Olsen, Racine, bachelor of science in dietetics; Karley-Jo M. Vega, Racine, bachelor of arts in early childhood/middle childhood education.
Park University
Parkville, Mo. — Derek Michals, Oostburg (former Case High School student), information and computer science/networking and security.