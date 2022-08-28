 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE GRADUATES

College Graduates

Augustana College

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Natalie Rosborough, Racine, biology.

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Abigail Schiltz, Burlington, doctor of physical therapy.

Mount Mary University

MILWAUKEE — Samantha K. Liggett, Kansasville, bachelor of arts in international studies; Nina K. Olsen, Racine, bachelor of science in dietetics; Karley-Jo M. Vega, Racine, bachelor of arts in early childhood/middle childhood education.

Park University

Parkville, Mo. — Derek Michals, Oostburg (former Case High School student), information and computer science/networking and security.

