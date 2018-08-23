Ripon College
RIPON — These Racine County students graduated on May 13:
FRANKSVILLE: Bryana Fredrickson, B.A. in economics and business management.
RACINE: Holly Erickson, B.S. history and anthropology; Joseph Galbreath, B.A. in English with a minor in biology.
STURTEVANT: Katelyn Van Swol, B.A. in English and communication with a minor in history.
