RIPON — These Racine County students graduated on May 13:

FRANKSVILLE: Bryana Fredrickson, B.A. in economics and business management. 

RACINE: Holly Erickson, B.S. history and anthropology; Joseph Galbreath, B.A. in English with a minor in biology.

STURTEVANT: Katelyn Van Swol, B.A. in English and communication with a minor in history.

