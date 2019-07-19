University of Wisconsin-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville this spring:
BURLINGTON: Matthew Bonogofsky, Brittany Ehlen, Madison Gruman, Zachary Hahn, Paul Leedle, Brian Morris, Eliott Rand.
CALEDONIA: Jack McCann.
FRANKSVILLE: Rebecca Moore.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Nicholas Tomlinson.
RACINE: James Cairns, Sarah Higgens, Emily Piehler, Brent Strand, Matthew Wendling, Devin Woida.
WATERFORD: Faith Alloy, Benjamin Schnell, Sean Strueder.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
RIVER FALLS— The following local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this spring semester:
Breanna Hannula, of Burlington, B.S. Animal Science, Alexandria Wojtak, of Waterford, B.S. Animal Science Summa Cum Laude.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT — The following local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this May:
BURLINGTON: Jonah Arbet, Bachelor of Arts, Communication-Interpersonal/Organizational, Cum Laude; Michelle Penny, B.S., Family And Consumer Sciences-Child/Youth/Family Studies, Cum Laude; Michael Robinson, B.S., Fisheries And Water Resources-Fisheries And Aquatic Sciences; Tyler Stilp, Bachelor of Arts, International Studies-Asia.
CALEDONIA: Nathan Schimanski, B.S., Fisheries And Water Resources-Fisheries And Aquatic Sciences.
FRANKSVILLE: Austin Krien, B.S., Forestry-Urban; Noah Sauder, B.S., Communication-Media Studies.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Laura Hauck, B.S., Biology.
RACINE: Alex Grant, Bachelor of Arts, Communication-Media Studies.
UNION GROVE: Rachel Loomis, B.S., Resource Mgmt-Enviornmental Education/Interpretation.
WIND LAKE: Robert Somers, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art-2D.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
WHITEWATER — The following students from the Racine area have graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater this spring:
BURLINGTON: Eric Behnke, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Alexandra Chernouski, Cum Laude B.S. Education in biology, Corrinn Favaro, graduated Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in entrepreneurship, Bailey Fitzpatrick, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. Education in physical education, Madelyne Harry, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Calvin Irek, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, Eric Johnson, Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in general management, Aidan King, Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts in political science, Graeme Langley, Summa Cum Laude B.S. in psychology, Lauren Pesick, B.S. in communication, Dustin Peterson, Bachelor of Arts in media arts and game development, Marcus Lois, B.S. in occupational safety, Dylan Piccolo, Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts in journalism, Charles Trafelet, Bachelor of Arts in English.
CALEDONIA: Brianna Visalda, Cum Laude B.S. Education in special education.
FRANKSVILLE: Maxwell Grueneberg, B.S. in environmental science.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Mike Aiello, Master of Science Education in professional studies, Nick Dorey, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, Cecily Shain, B.S. in social work, Claire Zebrowski, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in social work.
RACINE: Skyler Baumstark, B.S. in computer science, Emily Caya, Cum Laude with a B.S. in psychology, Heather Celmer, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, Samuel Dikanovic, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Emma Erickson, Cum Laude B.S. Education in special education, Arthur Gasca, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, Bryce Gill, Associate of Arts, Molly Grodey, Magna Cum Laude B.S. Education in special education, Erika Hauser-Smetana, Cum Laude B.S. in communication sciences and disorders, Sean Ladzinski, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Cheyanne Martinez, B.S. in geography, Ajha McMillian, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Regan Mccauley, Summa Cum Laude B.S. Education in mathematics, Taylor McGee, Magna Cum Laude B.S. Education in English, Elizabeth Overstreet, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management, Glen Peltier, Bachelor of Business Administration in general management, Madisen Polk, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management, Timothy Richter, B.S. in physics, Kaci Schonert, B.S. in communication sciences and disorders, Linda Schwefel, Summa Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies, Steven Simanek, Bachelor of Arts in media arts and game development, Lisa Strand, Master of Science Education in special education, Madelyn Tabor, B.S. in history, Andrew Timm, Master of Business Administration in business administration, Matthew Watters, B.S. in political science, Shane Weisenbeck, Cum Laude B.S. Education in special education.
STURTEVANT: Ryan Powers, Summa Cum Laude B.S. in biology, Daniel Vlach, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management.
UNION GROVE: Kyle Krause, Bachelor of Arts in media arts and game development, Marissa Ziegler, B.S. Education in physical education.
WATERFORD: Morgan Barber, Master of Science Education in school psychology, Breanna Bertschinger, B.S. Education in physical education, Bridget Brockmann, Summa Cum Laude B.S. Education in physical education, Megan Byers, B.S. Education in elementary education, Kristin Calewart, Summa Cum Laude B.S. Education in elementary education, Alexander Hauler, Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, Chloe Hill, Cum Laude with a B.S. in chemistry, Daniel Hill, B.S. Education in special education, Mara Knudson, Associate of Arts, Ryan Pattengale, Master of Business Administration in business administration, Matthew Puetz Bachelor of Business Administration in general business, Trent Rudebeck, Summa Cum Laude B.S. Education in physical education, Carolanne Schilling, B.S. Education in elementary education, Courtney Tollefsrud, B.S. Education in elementary education, Laura Vacek, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Jordan Wilfert, Bachelor of Arts in history.
WIND LAKE: Nicholas Rasmussen, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Baili Leszczynski, Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in general management.
