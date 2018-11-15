Edgewood College
MADISON — These Racine County students received degrees:
BURLINGTON: Erika Krause, B.S. in nursing.
CALEDONIA: Julianna Lueneburg, B.A. in art therapy.
Kennesaw State University
KENNESAW, Ga. — Rachel Novak of Burlington, theater and performance studies.
North Dakota State College of Science
WAHPETON, N.D. — Madelyn Pennings of Racine, A.A.S. in emergency medical services.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jennifer Sykes of Racine, doctor of chiropractic.
Rockford University
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Emma Berndt of Burlington.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — These Burlington residents received degrees: Alexandra Nicola, B.S. in commerce business administration; and Nathaniel Sibley, B.S. in commerce business administration.
Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE, Iowa — The following Racine County students earned degrees:
BURLINGTON: Dana Hauser, psychology; and Ann Iverson, general management emphasis.
RACINE: Elizabeth Stancato, human services.
