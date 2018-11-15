Try 1 month for 99¢

Edgewood College

MADISON — These Racine County students received degrees:

BURLINGTON: Erika Krause, B.S. in nursing.

CALEDONIA: Julianna Lueneburg, B.A. in art therapy.

Kennesaw State University

KENNESAW, Ga. — Rachel Novak of Burlington, theater and performance studies.

North Dakota State College of Science

WAHPETON, N.D. — Madelyn Pennings of Racine, A.A.S. in emergency medical services.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jennifer Sykes of Racine, doctor of chiropractic.

Rockford University

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Emma Berndt of Burlington.

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — These Burlington residents received degrees: Alexandra Nicola, B.S. in commerce business administration; and Nathaniel Sibley, B.S. in commerce business administration.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — The following Racine County students earned degrees:

BURLINGTON: Dana Hauser, psychology; and Ann Iverson, general management emphasis.

RACINE: Elizabeth Stancato, human services.

