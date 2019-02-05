Try 1 month for 99¢

Edgewood College

MADISON — Lauren Shawhan, daughter of Rich and Kara Shawhan of Mount Pleasant, B.S. in nursing.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

MENOMONIE — The following Racine County students graduated in December 2018:

BURLINGTON: Bennett Conrardy, B.S. in plastics engineering, and Michael Minikowski, B.S. in management.

FRANKSVILLE: Kurtis Nelsen, B.S. in marketing and  business education.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Bojan Pozder, B.S. in management, and Jessica Wallin, B.S. in management.

RACINE: Jennifer Diedrich, B.S. in supply chain management; Brandon Johnson, B.S. in management; Gavin Johnston, B.S. in plastics engineering; Scott Schultz, B.S. in hotel restaurant and tourism; and Robert Slagle, B.S. in management.

UNION GROVE: Suzanne Biehl, B.F.A. 

WATERFORD: Matt Hintz, B.S. in sustainable management, and Jazz Tulda, B.S. in golf enterprise management.

