Edgewood College
MADISON — Lauren Shawhan, daughter of Rich and Kara Shawhan of Mount Pleasant, B.S. in nursing.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
MENOMONIE — The following Racine County students graduated in December 2018:
BURLINGTON: Bennett Conrardy, B.S. in plastics engineering, and Michael Minikowski, B.S. in management.
FRANKSVILLE: Kurtis Nelsen, B.S. in marketing and business education.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Bojan Pozder, B.S. in management, and Jessica Wallin, B.S. in management.
RACINE: Jennifer Diedrich, B.S. in supply chain management; Brandon Johnson, B.S. in management; Gavin Johnston, B.S. in plastics engineering; Scott Schultz, B.S. in hotel restaurant and tourism; and Robert Slagle, B.S. in management.
UNION GROVE: Suzanne Biehl, B.F.A.
WATERFORD: Matt Hintz, B.S. in sustainable management, and Jazz Tulda, B.S. in golf enterprise management.
