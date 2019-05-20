Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. — Maria Sparacino, of Wind Lake, psychology with honors.
McKendree University
LEBANON, Ill. — Nolan J. Reuter, of Burlington, B.S. in athletic training, magna cum laude.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. — Brooke Emmons, of Racine, B.S. in philosophy with a concentration on politics and economics; and Connor LaPointe, of Union Grove, B.S. in urban and regional studies.
St. Norbert College
DE PERE — The following Racine County students graduated:
BURLINGTON: Carson Borowski, B.B.A.; Alexandra Paleka, B.A., honors, magna cum laude; Abigail Schiltz, B.S., honors, cum laude.
RACINE: Sophia Larsen, B.S., honors, cum laude; Taylor Rudie, B.A., honors, cum laude; Amanda Schmidt, B.A., magna cum laude.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Thomas Griffin, of Burlington, B.S. in construction management, and Daryle Sturino, B.A.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County students graduated:
BURLINGTON: Emily Amborn, B.F.A.; Kevser Bayrak, B.S. in nursing; Edgar Gonzales, B.S. in engineering and applied science; Lanelle Ann Gramer, A.A.S. in general studies; Jessica Halbach, B.S. in nursing; Mercedes Diana Islas, B.S. in nursing; John Leon, B.S. in information studies; Andrew McLaughlin, B.S. in information studies; Luz Ocampo, B.S. in health sciences; Jordan Silverman, B.S. in nursing; Daniel Sippel, B.S.E. in engineering and applied science; Parker Thompson, B.A. in letters and science; Taylor Torres, B.F.A.
CALEDONIA: Joshua Kite, B.S. in letters and science; Gwen Lebon, B.S. in nursing; Melissa Lechner, B.A. in letters and science; Shelby Lynn Lunsford, B.S. in letters and science.
FRANKSVILLE: Madison Henningfeld, B.S. in education, and Riley Wrenger, B.S. in social welfare.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Casey Ange, B.A. in letters and science; Samantha Behrendt, B.A. in letters and science; Courtney Curtin, B.A. in letters and science; Robert Dahl, B.S.E. in engineering and applied science; Amyu Dahlquist, B.A. in letters and science; Troy Dorlack, B.A. in letters and science; Alberto Garcia, B.B.A.; Sierra Gierlich B.A. in letters and science; Zachary Jensen, B.S.E. in engineering and applied science; Westin Knigge, B.S. in letters and science; Megan Kuroski, B.S. in architecture and urban planning; Jennifer Mejia, B.A. in letters and science; Tyler Moe, B.S.E. in engineering and applied science; Parker Munoz, B.F.A.; Kayley Nielsen, B.S. in education; Lora Radojevic, B.A. in letters and science; Joshua Rodriguez, B.S. in letters and science; Jason Runkel, B.B.A.; Miranda Saitoski, B.S. in health sciences; Elizabeth Steimle, B.S. in nursing; Austen Vail, B.B.A.; Lauren Verhegge-Tuma, B.S. in architecture and urban planning; Krystal Villalobos, B.B.A.
RACINE:
