Carthage College
KENOSHA — These Racine County students completed their studies between July and November 2018:
KANSASVILLE: Sophia Knapp, B.A., cum laude.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Christine Benko, B.A., cum laude.
RACINE: Carol Gregory, B.A., summa cum laude; Joshua Hamm, B.A.; Nicole LaFever, B.A., cum laude; Amanda Ottersen, B.A.; Savanna Royer, B.A. Samantha Ryder, B.A. Marisa Ursu, B.A. and Nitasha Whitehead, B.A.
Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE, Iowa — The following Racine County students received degrees:
RACINE: Mathai Lor, Deidre Montey, James Pease, Dontae Robinson and Terri Wallow.
UNION GROVE: Cory Bartlett.
