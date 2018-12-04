Try 1 month for 99¢

Carthage College

KENOSHA — These Racine County students completed their studies between July and November 2018:

KANSASVILLE: Sophia Knapp, B.A., cum laude.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Christine Benko, B.A., cum laude.

RACINE: Carol Gregory, B.A., summa cum laude; Joshua Hamm, B.A.; Nicole LaFever, B.A., cum laude; Amanda Ottersen, B.A.; Savanna Royer, B.A. Samantha Ryder, B.A. Marisa Ursu, B.A. and Nitasha Whitehead, B.A.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — The following Racine County students received degrees:

RACINE: Mathai Lor, Deidre Montey, James Pease, Dontae Robinson and Terri Wallow.

UNION GROVE: Cory Bartlett.

