Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — These Racine County students received degrees:

BURLINGTON: Dana Hauser, B.S. in psychology; and Ann Iverson, B.S. in general management emphasis.

RACINE: John Branch, B.S. in human services; and Elizabeth Stancato, B.S. in human services.

