University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON — The following local students graduated from UW-Madison this past May:
BURLINGTON: Claire Armetta, School of Education, Master of Science-Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis; Tyler Barber, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering; Savannah Barry, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics; Bradley Burling, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Communication Arts; Sara Castellano, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Agricultural Business Management, Agricultural Business Management, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Food Science; Brian Fallon, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering; Sophia Grandi, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism; Peter Jackley, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Paige Kuhn, School of Education, Master of Science-Educational Psychology, Educational Psychology; Melissa LaMeer, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Lauren Mccluskey, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Emily Mundt, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Jennifer Murphy, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Marketing; Taylor Rieck, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies; Jessica Rieselbach, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts; Danielle Robers, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies; Samantha Robers, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Gurkaranjot Singh, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology; Tristan Steiner, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Graduated with Highest Distinction; Ellen Weber, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Graduated with Distinction.
CALEDONIA: Miranda Dam, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Nutritional Sciences, Graduated with Distinction; Kristi Parsons, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science.
FRANKSVILLE: Megan Abramson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Social Work, Social Work CSWE Accredited; Kathleen Dubiak, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine; Jack Kelly, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism, Graduated with Distinction; Tara Manteufel, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Timothy Pritzl, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Biology.
KANSASVILLE: Katherine Springer, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Agricultural Business Management, Agricultural Business Management.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Olivia Borglin, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Connor Karwowski, School of Education, Master of Science-Kinesiology, Kinesiology; Michael Kaun, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Agricultural Business Management, Agricultural Business Management; Nicholas Kuroski, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy; Katelyn Leslie, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting; Kalli Milestone, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology; Samuel Orno, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics, History; Anicka Purath, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law; Mariana Zaric, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
RACINE: Aly Andersen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Elise Brennan, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Caitlin Carpenter, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Physician Assistant; Sabina Chaidez, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work; Nickolas Chen, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry; Timothy Coticchia, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Zoology; Eric Eitel, School of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science-Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences; Kevin Eitel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics; Elizabeth Erickson, College of Letters and Science, Master of International Public Affairs, International Public Affairs; Samantha Fernholz, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Athletic Training, Athletic Training; Trevor Grayson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Cartography and Geographic Information Systems, Geography; Nicolas Grotmol, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Environmental Studies, History; Fantasia Johnson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Art History, Philosophy; Becky Kann, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering; Peter Kolanowski, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics; Caitlin Kujawa, School of Business, Master of Accountancy, Business: Accounting; Colin Maresh, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Computer Sciences; James Moes, School of Business, Master of Accountancy, Business: Accounting; Matthew Monfeli, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science-Biological Systems Engineering, Biological Systems Engineering; Erin Pflugrad, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences; Emily Rau, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Ryan Rooney, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering; Jared Simonsen, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts, Economics; Lizzie Skantz, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies; Daniel Staaden, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Kathleen White, School of Education, Master of Science-Educational Psychology, Educational Psychology; Mckenna Wisch, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Xue Wu, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work.
STURTEVANT: Karsten Acker, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Retailing and Consumer Behavior, Retailing and Consumer Behavior.
UNION GROVE: Leslie Abel, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Management and Human Resources, Business: Marketing; Rebecca Andersen, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts, Scandinavian Studies; Sean Durbin, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Marketing; Jacob Knight, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics, Environmental Studies.
WATERFORD: Samantha Blank, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Legal Studies, Psychology; Samantha Dawes, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Kinesiology, Kinesiology, Graduated with Distinction; Kirstin Fries, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Sarah Heyer, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Elizabeth Kaiser, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education; Andrew Kieckhefer, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences; Carmel North, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Kendall Trieglaff, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Graduated with Highest Distinction; Taylor Webb, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies.
WIND LAKE: Austin Albert, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking; Cameron Berg, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine; Colin Berg, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine; Jonathan Erbe, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Communication Arts; Emma Fritsch, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Benjamin Hastings, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking; Jackson Ringelberg, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Personal Finance, Personal Finance.
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — The following local students graduated from UW-Oshkosh this year:
BURLINGTON: Chad Redmer, College of Education and Human Services, Physical Education; Evan Schlitz, College of Letters and Science, Economics (Quantitative).
RACINE: Brandon Carriveau, College of Business, Management (International Business); Mary Clementi, College of Letters and Science, Theatre Arts Major (Acting Emphasis); Carly Fox, College of Letters and Science, Psychology; Luke Johnson, College of Letters and Science, Communication Studies; Hailey Lawrence, College of Letters and Science, International Stds (General—Glbl/Ntnl Security); Hailey Lawrence, College of Letters and Science, Journalism (Writing/Editing); Nicholas Lilla, College of Letters and Science, Biology; Aaron Palmer, College of Business, Supply Chain Management; Jennifer Perrault, College of Letters and Science, Biology (Healthcare Science); Samantha Sheckles, College of Letters and Science, Social Work; Theresa Sover, College of Letters and Science, Associate of Arts and Science; Erika Welbes, College of Education and Human Services, Teaching and Learning.
ROCHESTER: Kody Azarian, College of Business, Management (Project Management).
UNION GROVE: Mariah Colorado, College of Letters and Science, Biology; Emily Weise, Online and Continuing Education, Liberal Studies (Organizational Admin).
WATERFORD: Sarah Christensen, College of Letters and Science, Associate of Arts and Science.
WIND LAKE: Melissa Bowman, College of Education and Human Services, Teaching and Learning.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville this spring:
BURLINGTON: Matthew Bonogofsky, Brittany Ehlen, Madison Gruman, Zachary Hahn, Paul Leedle, Brian Morris, Eliott Rand.
CALEDONIA: Jack McCann.
FRANKSVILLE: Rebecca Moore.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Nicholas Tomlinson.
RACINE: James Cairns, Sarah Higgens, Emily Piehler, Brent Strand, Matthew Wendling, Devin Woida.
WATERFORD: Faith Alloy, Benjamin Schnell, Sean Strueder.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
RIVER FALLS— The following local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls this spring semester:
Breanna Hannula, of Burlington, B.S. Animal Science, Alexandria Wojtak, of Waterford, B.S. Animal Science Summa Cum Laude.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT — The following local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this May:
BURLINGTON: Jonah Arbet, Bachelor of Arts, Communication-Interpersonal/Organizational, Cum Laude; Michelle Penny, B.S., Family And Consumer Sciences-Child/Youth/Family Studies, Cum Laude; Michael Robinson, B.S., Fisheries And Water Resources-Fisheries And Aquatic Sciences; Tyler Stilp, Bachelor of Arts, International Studies-Asia.
CALEDONIA: Nathan Schimanski, B.S., Fisheries And Water Resources-Fisheries And Aquatic Sciences.
FRANKSVILLE: Austin Krien, B.S., Forestry-Urban; Noah Sauder, B.S., Communication-Media Studies.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Laura Hauck, B.S., Biology.
RACINE: Alex Grant, Bachelor of Arts, Communication-Media Studies.
UNION GROVE: Rachel Loomis, B.S., Resource Mgmt-Enviornmental Education/Interpretation.
WIND LAKE: Robert Somers, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art-2D.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
WHITEWATER — The following students from the Racine area have graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater this spring:
BURLINGTON: Eric Behnke, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Alexandra Chernouski, Cum Laude B.S. Education in biology, Corrinn Favaro, graduated Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in entrepreneurship, Bailey Fitzpatrick, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. Education in physical education, Madelyne Harry, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Calvin Irek, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, Eric Johnson, Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in general management, Aidan King, Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts in political science, Graeme Langley, Summa Cum Laude B.S. in psychology, Lauren Pesick, B.S. in communication, Dustin Peterson, Bachelor of Arts in media arts and game development, Marcus Lois, B.S. in occupational safety, Dylan Piccolo, Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts in journalism, Charles Trafelet, Bachelor of Arts in English.
CALEDONIA: Brianna Visalda, Cum Laude B.S. Education in special education.
FRANKSVILLE: Maxwell Grueneberg, B.S. in environmental science.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Mike Aiello, Master of Science Education in professional studies, Nick Dorey, Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, Cecily Shain, B.S. in social work, Claire Zebrowski, Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in social work.
RACINE: Skyler Baumstark, B.S. in computer science, Emily Caya, Cum Laude with a B.S. in psychology, Heather Celmer, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, Samuel Dikanovic, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Emma Erickson, Cum Laude B.S. Education in special education, Arthur Gasca, Magna Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, Bryce Gill, Associate of Arts, Molly Grodey, Magna Cum Laude B.S. Education in special education, Erika Hauser-Smetana, Cum Laude B.S. in communication sciences and disorders, Sean Ladzinski, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Cheyanne Martinez, B.S. in geography, Ajha McMillian, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Regan Mccauley, Summa Cum Laude B.S. Education in mathematics, Taylor McGee, Magna Cum Laude B.S. Education in English, Elizabeth Overstreet, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management, Glen Peltier, Bachelor of Business Administration in general management, Madisen Polk, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management, Timothy Richter, B.S. in physics, Kaci Schonert, B.S. in communication sciences and disorders, Linda Schwefel, Summa Cum Laude Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies, Steven Simanek, Bachelor of Arts in media arts and game development, Lisa Strand, Master of Science Education in special education, Madelyn Tabor, B.S. in history, Andrew Timm, Master of Business Administration in business administration, Matthew Watters, B.S. in political science, Shane Weisenbeck, Cum Laude B.S. Education in special education.
STURTEVANT: Ryan Powers, Summa Cum Laude B.S. in biology, Daniel Vlach, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management.
UNION GROVE: Kyle Krause, Bachelor of Arts in media arts and game development, Marissa Ziegler, B.S. Education in physical education.
WATERFORD: Morgan Barber, Master of Science Education in school psychology, Breanna Bertschinger, B.S. Education in physical education, Bridget Brockmann, Summa Cum Laude B.S. Education in physical education, Megan Byers, B.S. Education in elementary education, Kristin Calewart, Summa Cum Laude B.S. Education in elementary education, Alexander Hauler, Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, Chloe Hill, Cum Laude with a B.S. in chemistry, Daniel Hill, B.S. Education in special education, Mara Knudson, Associate of Arts, Ryan Pattengale, Master of Business Administration in business administration, Matthew Puetz Bachelor of Business Administration in general business, Trent Rudebeck, Summa Cum Laude B.S. Education in physical education, Carolanne Schilling, B.S. Education in elementary education, Courtney Tollefsrud, B.S. Education in elementary education, Laura Vacek, Bachelor of Arts in social work, Jordan Wilfert, Bachelor of Arts in history.
WIND LAKE: Nicholas Rasmussen, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Baili Leszczynski, Cum Laude Bachelor of Business Administration in general management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.