College and Career Fair in Kenosha March 27

KENOSHA — With many spring break college tours already canceled for 2021 and travel limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teens aren’t able to visit colleges and universities that they normally would.

In order to still expose local teens to post-secondary opportunities, Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Succeed Beyond High School Inc. and Education Youth Development Outreach will host a free College and Career Fair on Saturday, March 27, at the BGCK, 1330 52nd St.

This event will provide youth a chance to learn more about their desired colleges/universities and will also provide workforce, vocational and military bound youth a chance to speak with individuals in their future career fields. Youth will be able to speak with local and out of state college representatives, learn more about possible careers, find out who is hiring, participate in raffles and get free swag and food.

Two time slots are available for attendees to allow for social distancing and a sanitizing break. Masks are required for all. The time frames are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. To register, go to BGCKenosha.org (click on fair info under News). Organizations or colleges interested in attending must also register on the website or contact Felicia Dalton, succeedbeyondhs@gmail.com, 262-629-0166, or Jason Justus, JJustus@bgckenosha.org, 262-653-7340.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0