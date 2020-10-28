 Skip to main content
COLLABORATIVE HALLOWEEN ART
COLLABORATIVE HALLOWEEN ART

The EverGreen Academy Middle School art class has been working on a Halloween collaborative art project. Teacher Jackie Costabile cut a Halloween picture into small squares. Each student was given one piece of the picture and a larger square to draw it on. The students didn’t know what the picture was ahead of time. Their job was only to draw their little piece onto their paper. Each piece had a number on it. The pieces were assembled face down and taped together to reveal the pictures. Here are two examples.

