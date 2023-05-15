SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities will present preliminary results from a survey of residents in Racine and Kenosha counties at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in the Student Center, 900 Wood Road.

Funded by a grant from the Tommy Thompson Center on Public Leadership, the project seeks to give residents a voice about how technology might be useful in closing service gaps in areas such as transportation, health and communication.

Professors Mita Banerjee and John Ward, along with a team of eight students, developed and implemented the survey, and will use mapping technology to display and analyze information about the communities.

There is no fee to attend the event. Reservations are encouraged but not required at https://uwp.edu/smartcitizens.