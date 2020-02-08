Closing achievement gaps: State nominates Red Apple for national award

RACINE — Red Apple Elementary School is making strides in closing achievement gaps, and those at the state level have taken notice.

Racine Unified’s Red Apple was one of eight schools in the state that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction nominated for the national Department of Education’s 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

“Our kids love coming here,” said Directing Principal Kevin McCormick. “And it’s because of the environment. And I know we’re not perfect, but it’s a fun place to learn and we have really high expectations.”

McCormick just found out that the school was nominated for the award on Thursday afternoon.

“I was excited,” he said.

McCormick called a meeting Friday morning to tell the staff the big news. He said they were excited as well.

The Blue Ribbon program awards schools for academic excellence and making progress in closing achievement gaps. Red Apple was nominated for the latter, for obvious reasons. On the state report cards, issued in the fall based on data from the previous school year, Red Apple scored 88.2 out of 100 possible points for closing gaps. The state average score was 73.9.