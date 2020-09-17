Clinical mental health counseling program gets pre-approval

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) program at UW-Parkside has been pre-approved as an educational program in professional counseling by the Professional Counselor Section of the Joint Board of Marriage and Family Therapy, Professional Counseling, and Social Work of the State of Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

The program is housed within the Psychology Department at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in the College of Natural and Health Sciences.

“Upon arrival as the founding dean of the college eight years ago, I asked why a matured psychology program, as we have, would not have a graduate program,” said Emmanuel Otu, dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside. “In that time, I challenged faculty in the department, and with careful study we arrived at the CMHC program. This WI DSPS approval attests to the quality of the program curriculum.”