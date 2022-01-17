 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLASS REUNIONS

CLASS REUNIONS

  • 0

Park High School Class of 1972

RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1972 will hold a 50th class reunion on Saturday, July 2, at The Branch, 1501 Washington Ave. Classmates can email their contact information to parkpanthers72@gmail.com or call Tommy Patrick at 262-632-9919.

Tremper High School Class of 1972

KENOSHA — The Tremper High School Class of 1972 is gearing up for its 50th reunion on Aug. 20. Classmates who would like to be informed of the details should email their name and email address to peady@wi.rr.com. On Facebook, classmates can like Tremper 1972 Class.

Send class reunion information to Loreen Mohr via email at Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Applications open for Alice in Dairyland position

Applications open for Alice in Dairyland position

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the 75th Alice in Dairyland position through Feb. 4.

RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RACINE — Retired elementary teacher Jeff Siuta was honored as Volunteer of the Year for service to the community by the Racine Area Retired Ed…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Future of Absentee Ballot Drop Boxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News