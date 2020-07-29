CLASS REUNIONS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Case High Class of 1970

Although the Case High Class of 1970’s 50-year in-person reunion has been rescheduled for August of 2021, a virtual reunion on Zoom with a beach theme will be celebrated this year.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, classmates will meet online and everyone is encouraged to wear beach attire, have a tropical drink and set their background to a favorite beach photo. They should be prepared with a story about a beach, perhaps a most memorable beach day or the best beach they’ve visited.

To participate, classmates should join the Case 1970 reunion website. Go to case70.com, find your name and sign up. For assistance, contact Denise Anastasio at denise.anastasio@gmail.com. When they are on the site, classmates can join conversations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0