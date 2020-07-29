CLASS REUNIONS

Case High Class of 1970
Although the Case High Class of 1970’s 50-year in-person reunion has been rescheduled for August of 2021, a virtual reunion on Zoom with a beach theme will be celebrated this year.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, classmates will meet online and everyone is encouraged to wear beach attire, have a tropical drink and set their background to a favorite beach photo. They should be prepared with a story about a beach, perhaps a most memorable beach day or the best beach they’ve visited.
To participate, classmates should join the Case 1970 reunion website. Go to case70.com, find your name and sign up. For assistance, contact Denise Anastasio at denise.anastasio@gmail.com. When they are on the site, classmates can join conversations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!