CLASS REUNIONS

Park High School Class of 1951
RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1951 will hold a 70th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway.
In attendance will be Mrs. Gene Hegge Standiford, the class of 1951 treasurer along with her husband, Dave Standiford, also from the Class of ’51. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Reservations can be made by contacting Jean Meekma Hawes at jnjhawes@gmail.com.
Members of the current reunion committee include Inge Pedersen VanderLeest, Janice Larson Fornes, Ruth Melter Mainland, Marie Farley Abbott, Mardell Hansen Davis, Donna Hering Hansen, Gene Hegge Standiford and Hawes.