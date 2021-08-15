 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLASS REUNIONS
0 Comments
CLASS REUNION

CLASS REUNIONS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Park High School Class of 1951

RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1951 will hold a 70th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway.

In attendance will be Mrs. Gene Hegge Standiford, the class of 1951 treasurer along with her husband, Dave Standiford, also from the Class of ’51. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Reservations can be made by contacting Jean Meekma Hawes at jnjhawes@gmail.com.

Members of the current reunion committee include Inge Pedersen VanderLeest, Janice Larson Fornes, Ruth Melter Mainland, Marie Farley Abbott, Mardell Hansen Davis, Donna Hering Hansen, Gene Hegge Standiford and Hawes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

July 2021 was officially the hottest month ever recorded

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News