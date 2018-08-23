Case, Park and Horlick High schools class of 1968
RACINE — The Case, Park and Horlick High school classes of 1968 will hold a 50th class reunion Sept. 7-8.
Activities include golf, a city tour, First Friday, school tour, dinner, dancing, and live music with the Steve Grimm band.
For more information or to make reservations, contact: Horlick High School: racinehorlickclassof1968@gmail.com;
Case High School: casehighschoolclassof1968@gmail.com; and Park High School: parkhighschoolclassof1968@gmail.com.
Case High School Class of 1983
RACINE — The Case High School Class of 1983 will hold its 35-year class reunion Sept. 7-9.
Reunion activities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday Sept. 7 with a BBQ Mixer/Karaoke night at the new Maxine’s, 835 Washington Ave. Cost to attend is $15 for the food (menu to be announced). Cash bar will be available.
A Case High School Tour/Brewers Giants Tailgate Bus Trip Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, in the parking lot at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The school tour begins at noon and will last about an hour. The bus will leave the school parking lot for Miller Park at 1:30 p.m. Game time is 6:10 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes transportation, food, drinks and game ticket. For those who would like to drive to Miller Park on their own, the cost is $25. There are 40 tickets from the Terrace Reserved section for the group. It is recommended to pay soon if planning on attending. Classmates plan to tailgate at Miller Park before the game. The menu will be announced.
Beach day begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Classmates are asked to meet at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St. Those interested in attending are asked to bring their own food and beverages. This activity is weather dependent. There might be an alternate venue in case of rain.
The reunion committee would prefer payment through paypal.com. The email address to send the payment to is jicaseclassof83@gmail.com. If paying by check, make check payable to: J I Case Reunion Fund and send payment c/o Joann Sustachek, 375 Queen Anne Circle, Union Grove, WI 53182.
Case High School Class of 1998
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case High School Class of 1998 will celebrate its 20-year reunion.
A Facebook group has been created at www.facebook.com/groups/191784048211458/?hc_location=ufi.
St. Catherine’s High School Class of 1968
RACINE — St. Catherine’s High School Class of 1968 will hold its 50-year class reunion Sept. 7-8.
Events planned include a meet-and-greet mixer at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Mike & Angelo’s, 6214 Washington Ave.; and cocktails, dinner and dancing at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Racine, 7111 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
For complete information and to register, go to www.saintcats.org/classreunions.
Park High School Class of 1951
RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1951 will hold a reunion luncheon, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Bucket's Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave.
For more information, email jnjhawes@gmail.com, call Jean Meekma Hawes at 262-989-6644 or call Inge Pedersen VanderLeest at 262-886-4954.
Union Grove High School Class of 1968
UNION GROVE – The Union Grove High School Class of 1968 will be celebrate their 50th class reunion Sept. 14-15.
A meet and greet is planned on Friday at the Ironwood Chophouse, 20715 Durand Ave., Union Grove. Dinner and socializing is planned for Saturday at the Delta Marriott Motel, 7111 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
For more information,contact Jill Homburg Adams at 262-497-7977 or Melody Berry Schmitz at 262-412-3463.
