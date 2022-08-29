CLASS REUNIONS

St. Catherine's High School Class of 1955

KENOSHA — The St. Catherine's High School Class of 1955 will hold a 67th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Casa Capri Restaurant, 2129 Birch Road. Doors open at 4 p.m. and a buffet dinner is at 5 PM. The cost is $30. Make checks payable to Jim Schimanski and send to him at 1129 Rode Ave., Racine, WI 53404. The deadline for mailed checks is Oct. 8. For more information, call Schimanski at 262-939-1004 or Barb (Gastaldi) Blaha at 262-884-8424.

Case High School Class of 1982

RACINE — The Case High School Class of 1982 will hold a 40th reunion from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. The $30 fee includes hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dessert. For details, email Kathie(Pauls) Heineck, kat382h4@hotmail.com.

Bradford High School Class of 1972

KENOSHA — The Bradford High Shool Class of 1972 will hold a 50th reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave., Kenosha. It will feature appetizers, dinner, music, digital memory book and cash bar. The cost is $85. The deadline for tickets is Sept. 4. Go to facebook.com/groups/marydbradford1972.

Horlick High School Class of 1960

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Horlick High School Class of 1960 will hold an 80th birthday party from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Pizza, salad, cake and coffee will be served. The cost is $25. Reply to Judy Bethke Mucklin at 262-865-4698 or Pat Smerda Jensen at 262-681-1466.

Union Grove High School Classes of 1960, 1961 & 1962

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Union Grove High School classes of 1960, 1961 and 1962 will hold a reunion at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mike & Angelo’s, 6214 Washington Ave. Registration starts at 4 p.m., followed by pizza and salad at 5:30 p.m. Kringle from three local bakeries will be available for tasting. The $25 fee can be paid at the door.

Contact the following people for reservations by Sept. 1: Elaine Beck, Class of 1960, 262-989-7266; Jim Wilks, Class of 1961, 262-909-1430; or Sharon Smith Tilton, Class of 1962, 262-221-2723.

Park High School Class of 1951

RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1951 will hold a 71st reunion at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave. A luncheon will be served at 2 p.m. The cost is $12.75. The deadline for reservations is Sept. 14. For more information email Jean Hawes at jnjhawes@gmail.com or call 262-989-6644.

Horlick High School Class of 1972

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Horlick High School Class of 1972 will hold a 50-year class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. For details and payment information, go to whhs72.org, at Facebook: William Horlick Class of 1972 or email horlickclassof72@gmail.com.

Park High School Class of 1961

RACINE — The reunion committee has announced that future reunion gatherings are being discontinued. The decision was based on a dwindling attendance. Money that is existing in the reunion account will be donated to the Park High School Scholarship Fund. Park Class of 61 members wishing to donate toward the fund should contact Judy Kuchera at Park High School via email at judy.kuchera@rusd.org.