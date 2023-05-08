Case High School Class of 1993

RACINE — The Case High School Class of 1993 will hold a 30-year class reunion Saturday, Oct. 14, at Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway. Classmates can cheer on the Case Varsity football team at home Friday, Oct. 13, followed by a local social gathering nearby.

Reunion tickets can now be purchased. Classmates can stay informed by visiting the reunion website, eventcreate.com/e/caseclassof93-30yearhighschoolreunion.

Horlick High School staff

RACINE — People who worked at Horlick High School in any capacity from 1967 to 2007 are invited to a staff reunion from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

A spouse or significant other is also welcome. Appetizers will be served and there will be a cash bar.

The cost is $25 and reservations are required by May 30.

To make a reservation or for more information, contact Vicki Christensen at 262-880-2174 or email betchr2000@gmail.com.

A phone number or an email address needs to be provided when a reservation is made. This will allow a committee member to confirm the reservation and make payment arrangements.