Horlick High School Class of 1949

RACINE — The Horlick High School Class of 1949 is scheduled to celebrate its 70-year reunion 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. 

Anyone with questions or who would like to submit changes in classmates' addresses should contact Anita Giacinti Bononno at 262-598-7482 or anitabononno@sbcglobal.net.

Horlick High School Class of 1999

MOUNT PLEASANT — Horlick's Class of 1999 is set to celebrate its 20-year reunion 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Charcoal Grill, 8300 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).

The cost to attend is $30 for one person and $60 for two. Payment can be sent via PayPal to Elizabeth Shanahan at lizardloveswine@gmail.com. Questions should also be directed to Shanahan at the same email address.

Case High School Class of 1979

STURTEVANT — Case High School's Class of 1979's 40-year reunion is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Hiawatha Banquet Hall, 9809 Durand Ave. (Highway 11).

There will be a cash bar and the event will be free to attend.

Attendees can RSVP by emailing caseclassof79@gmail.com or by visiting the Class of 1979 Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/290321108483483/.

For more information, contact Kelli Bartel Bronewell at 262-637-4475.

Park High School Class of 1979

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Park High School Class of 1979’s 40th reunion is scheduled for July 19-20 at Meadowbrook Country Club.

There will be icebreaker events and morning golf on July 19.

For more information, visit the Class of ‘79 Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2Xbcmr3 or email parkclassof79@yahoo.com.

The cost to attend is $50 per person Payments will be accepted through PayPal. Checks will also be accepted made out to Park Class of 79 and sent to 3340 Taurus Drive, Caledonia.

