RACINE — Case, Horlick, Park and St. Catherine’s high schools are planning a joint 50-year class reunion for Saturday, Aug. 3.
For more information, contact:
- Case High School: Michele Heck Caskey, mmcaskey@prodigy.net, 262-554-6599, or go to www.classcreator.com.
- Horlick High School: Leeann Borke Naughton, 262-930-0637, or email Horlick69@yahoo.com.
- Park High School: Jane Stroemer Hearn, 262-995-8153, or email thearn5551@att.net.
- St. Catherine’s High School: Go to www.saintcats.org and click on the Alumni Tab.
