Sacred Heart and St. Edward’s Class of 1968
RACINE — Sacred Heart and St. Edward’s Class of 1968 are set to hold a 50th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
The reunion is open to all Catholic School Classes of 1968. For more information contact Steve Tajnai at stajnai@wi.rr.com or Debbi Feest Mueller at djmueller_2000@yahoo.com.
Horlick High School Class of 1978
RACINE — The Horlick High School Class of 1978 is set to celebrate its 40th class reunion from noon to dusk Saturday, Aug. 25, at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave. All city schools with 1975-80 graduates and friends are invited.
Classmates are asked to bring their own food and beverages. Cost to attend is $10 with proceeds donated to Lakeside Curative. For more information, contact John Geertsen at 414-840-3668.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.