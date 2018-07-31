Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Sacred Heart and St. Edward’s Class of 1968

RACINE — Sacred Heart and St. Edward’s Class of 1968 are set to hold a 50th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The reunion is open to all Catholic School Classes of 1968. For more information contact Steve Tajnai at stajnai@wi.rr.com or Debbi Feest Mueller at djmueller_2000@yahoo.com.

Horlick High School Class of 1978

RACINE — The Horlick High School Class of 1978 is set to celebrate its 40th class reunion from noon to dusk Saturday, Aug. 25, at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave. All city schools with 1975-80 graduates and friends are invited.

Classmates are asked to bring their own food and beverages. Cost to attend is $10 with proceeds donated to Lakeside Curative. For more information, contact John Geertsen at 414-840-3668.

