Try 1 month for 99¢

Park High School Class of 1959

RACINE — The Park High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mike & Angelo's Italian Restaurant, 6214 Washington Ave.

For more information email jlmaresh.l@gmail.com or bmhbon@aol.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments