Case High School Class of 1983
RACINE — The Case High School Class of 1983 will hold its 35-year class reunion Sept. 7-9.
Reunion activities begin at 5 p.m. on Friday Sept. 7 with a BBQ Mixer/Karaoke night at the new Maxine's, 835 Washington Ave. Cost to attend is $15 for the food (menu to be announced). Cash bar will be available.
A Case High School Tour/Brewers Giants Tailgate Bus Trip Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 8, in the parking lot at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The school tour begins at noon and will last about an hour. The bus will leave the school parking lot for Miller Park at 1:30 p.m. Game time is 6:10 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes transportation, food, drinks and game ticket. For those who would like to drive to Miller Park on their own, the cost is $25. There are 40 tickets from the Terrace Reserved section for the group. It is recommended to pay soon if planning on attending. Classmates plan to tailgate at Miller Park before the game. The menu will be announced.
Beach day begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9. Classmates are asked to meet at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St. Those interested in attending are asked to bring their own food and beverages. This activity is weather dependent. There might be an alternate venue in case of rain.
The reunion committee would prefer payment through paypal.com. The email address to send the payment to is jicaseclassof83@gmail.com. If paying by check, make check payable to: J I Case Reunion Fund and send payment c/o Joann Sustachek, 375 Queen Anne Circle, Union Grove, WI 53182.
