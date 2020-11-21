 Skip to main content
CLASS REUNION
Case High Class of 1970

The Case High Class of 1970 will hold a virtual holiday reunion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. Although the class had to postpone its in-person 50th reunion from August 2020 to August 2021 due to the pandemic, they are taking the opportunity to host virtual get-togethers periodically.

On Dec. 29 they will celebrate the holidays with a “Who Got the Best Toys” theme. There will be a show and/or tell and a discussion on what they will do in the new year.

To participate, classmates can register on the reunion website, case70.com, to get access to the Zoom link. For more information, contact Denise Anastasio at denise.anastasio@gmail.com or Kevin Wentzel at kdwntz@gmail.com.

