2020 Civics Games deadline extended

MADISON — The registration deadline for the 2020 Wisconsin Civics Games has been extended through Friday, Nov. 15.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 regional competitions are scheduled to take place Friday, April 24, at University of Wisconsin campuses across the state. The two highest-scoring teams from each region will compete in the state finals on Friday, May 15, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. Winners of the state championship will receive $2,000 scholarships to the Wisconsin college or university of their choice.

If a school has more than one team interested in participating in the regional competitions, it should plan to host a local Civics Games competition to determine who will advance. Resources to assist with local games can be requested by emailing Wisconsin Newspaper Association Membership and Communications Director Julia Hunter at Julia.Hunter@wnanews.com.

Individuals with general questions about the Civics Games should email WNA Foundation Board Member Eve Galanter at wna@wnanews.com.