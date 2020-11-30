City still enforcing school closures under Safer Racine ordinance, despite Supreme Court pausing similar order

RACINE — The City of Racine is still banning schools from having students and teachers in their buildings within city limits through Jan. 15, despite a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision last week that put the local order closing schools on pause.
The legal reason the city is citing for continuing to enforce school closures is that the Safer Racine ordinance was updated on Nov. 23, and language overlapping with the school closures order was included within that ordinance.
Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox had issued an order on Nov. 12 that required schools within her department's jurisdiction (which includes the City of Racine, as well as the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point) to close their buildings from Friday through Jan. 15. The requirement for schools to close their buildings was then codified in city ordinance, an ordinance that is still being enforced by the Public Health Department and Racine Police Department.
“We are not enforcing Dottie-Kay’s public health order at all," Shannon Powell, spokesman for City of Racine, told The Journal Times. Powell explained that instead, the city is enforcing the ordinance, which he said is not affected by the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision last week.
Bowersox's school closure order has been temporarily enjoined until the state Supreme Court makes a decision in a similar case that would have closed schools to children in grades 3-12 in Dane County. The state high court is slated to hear oral arguments in the Dane County case on Dec. 8.
On Monday, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the conservative non-profit legal advocacy group based in Milwaukee that is representing those fighting Racine's public health order in court, filed an emergency motion to the state Supreme Court. The motion asks to either amend the original petition to the court to include the ordinance or to hold Racine's Health Department and Bowersox in contempt for violating the injunction.
In the motion, the private schools, parents and advocacy groups fighting the order say that the Health Department is "at best circumventing this Court’s binding order of November 25, 2020 and at worst flagrantly violating it."
They ask the court to "clarify that its November 25, 2020 injunction prohibits the Respondents from modifying the Safer Racine standards to close public and private schools to in-person instruction and temporarily enjoins any such modifications already in existence, pending a decision in this case."
Bowersox emailed the heads of schools within her jurisdiction on Wednesday, the same day the Supreme Court ordered the injunction. In the email, she clarified that the closure order within the city's ordinance was still in effect.
"This determination does not alter the status of the City of Racine Safer Racine Ordinance which is applicable only for the City of Racine," Bowersox said in the email. Within this ordinance, school buildings will remain closed from November 27, 2020 through January 15, 2021. Once again, I thank you for your dedication to your students and profession during these unprecedented times."
The Prairie School, a private independent school in Wind Point, would have been bound by Bowersox's order, but not the city ordinance.
An internal Siena Catholic Schools email, shared with The Journal Times, informs employees that "we are following the CRPHD's (City of Racine Public Health Department's) order to teach/learn virtually. Despite the Court's order on Wednesday, Racine is arguing that the order modified the ordinance and that while the order is on hold, the ordinance is not. Racine believes it can enforce the order and has said that it intends to do so.
"As stated previously, we will be following the law. Teaching and learning at all schools with the exception of St. Rita (which is in the Village of Caledonia) will be virtual. A few have asked if teachers can teach from their classrooms. This is not permitted under the order."
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Powell said the city wasn't aware of any schools within the city having violated the ordinance by pushing forward with in-person classes.
