City still enforcing school closures under Safer Racine ordinance, despite Supreme Court pausing similar order

"This determination does not alter the status of the City of Racine Safer Racine Ordinance which is applicable only for the City of Racine," Bowersox said in the email. Within this ordinance, school buildings will remain closed from November 27, 2020 through January 15, 2021. Once again, I thank you for your dedication to your students and profession during these unprecedented times."

The Prairie School, a private independent school in Wind Point, would have been bound by Bowersox's order, but not the city ordinance.

An internal Siena Catholic Schools email, shared with The Journal Times, informs employees that "we are following the CRPHD's (City of Racine Public Health Department's) order to teach/learn virtually. Despite the Court's order on Wednesday, Racine is arguing that the order modified the ordinance and that while the order is on hold, the ordinance is not. Racine believes it can enforce the order and has said that it intends to do so.

"As stated previously, we will be following the law. Teaching and learning at all schools with the exception of St. Rita (which is in the Village of Caledonia) will be virtual. A few have asked if teachers can teach from their classrooms. This is not permitted under the order."