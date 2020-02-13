Chopin piano competition winners announced

The Kenosha Racine Music Teachers’ Association has announced the winners of its 46th Margaret Schmitt Memorial Chopin Piano Competition, which was held at Carthage College on Jan. 18.
The competition, open to students of the Kenosha Racine Music Teachers’ Association as well as any Kenosha piano student, has two divisions. The Junior Division consisted of pianists in grades seven through nine had 18 contestants this year. The Senior Division consisted of pianists in grades 10 through 12 had 10 contestants. The young pianists were required to play a Chopin composition from memory and were evaluated by an out-of-town judge in areas of technique, accuracy and interpretation.
The first-place winners received $100, the second-place winners received $50 and the third-place received $35. The competition, including the prize money was generously sponsored by a grant from The Kenosha Community Foundation.
The winners of the competition in the Senior Division and their respective teachers are: first-place, Joshua Cao, a student of Carthage College piano instructor Debbie Masloski; second-place Madeline Mitchell, a student of Debbie Masloski and third-place, Soyeon Kang, a student of Deborah Miller; and honorable mention, Megan Griffith, a student of Dorie Petersen.
The Junior Division winners are: first-place Conan Le, a student of Flora Lim; second-place, Yunru Wang, a student of Deborah Miller; third-place, Rowan Kressin, a student of Deborah Miller; and honorable mention, Bella Wulterkens, a student of Deborah Miller; Grace Leipzig, a student of Deborah Miller and Ben Menzhuber, a student of Terri Seitz.
The winners were all invited to perform in a recital at the First Presbyterian Church in Racine, where a reception was also given on Sunday, Jan. 26.