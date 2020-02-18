Children's Wisconsin teaches Red Apple students to code

The kids are into it

A group of data analysts from the hospital interact with Red Apple students twice each month, once in person and once via webinar or online chat.

“It’s been fun,” Dexter said. “We’ve really seen a lot of excitement, and you can see the smiles and the laughter on their face.”

The group has received a lot of good questions from the students, Dexter said, and it seems that they’re really trying to understand the material.

“We try to create examples and exercises that are meaningful to them but also are real things,” she said.

For example, the students do some of their learning by playing a tic-tac-toe game.

“It’s fun because it’s challenging,” said student Frank Zimmerman, of learning to code.

He added that “it gets a little boring sometimes” because of the repetitive nature of coding, which involves a lot of copying.

Collaborative effort

The technical portion of the class curriculum was designed by Dexter’s team at Children’s. But that team worked closely with Red Apple teachers to ensure it followed all required components and was age-appropriate.