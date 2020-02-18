Children's Wisconsin teaches Red Apple students to code

RACINE — Computer coding is akin to a foreign language, and that means kids need to start learning it early. With the help of staff from Children’s Wisconsin, the regional pediatric hospital based in Wawautosa, Red Apple Elementary School students are doing just that.
“It’s really important to start young because then they adjust to it and adapt to the language that much faster,” said Abby Dexter, director of business intelligence and data warehousing at Children’s.
Children’s developed a partnership with Red Apple, 914 St Patrick St., about three years ago with Kevin McCormick, principal for Racine Unified’s science, technology, engineering, art and math (or STEAM) school.
The hospital’s work to teach computer coding to fifth graders at Red Apple is just a part of its effort to create a pipeline of workers who know how to code and are aware that coding work is an employment option in the health care field.
“It’s not typically something people think of in a hospital, to think of coding, or IT,” Dexter said. “It’s something that we’ve been struggling with.”
At present, Children’s often has to train new hires in coding when they’re already on the job.
Red Apple’s coders are the hospital’s youngest learners. It has also worked with area technical colleges to launch a data analytics apprenticeship, as well as with universities to ensure their coding curricula align with employer needs.
The kids are into it
A group of data analysts from the hospital interact with Red Apple students twice each month, once in person and once via webinar or online chat.
“It’s been fun,” Dexter said. “We’ve really seen a lot of excitement, and you can see the smiles and the laughter on their face.”
The group has received a lot of good questions from the students, Dexter said, and it seems that they’re really trying to understand the material.
“We try to create examples and exercises that are meaningful to them but also are real things,” she said.
For example, the students do some of their learning by playing a tic-tac-toe game.
“It’s fun because it’s challenging,” said student Frank Zimmerman, of learning to code.
He added that “it gets a little boring sometimes” because of the repetitive nature of coding, which involves a lot of copying.
Collaborative effort
The technical portion of the class curriculum was designed by Dexter’s team at Children’s. But that team worked closely with Red Apple teachers to ensure it followed all required components and was age-appropriate.
McCormick said he was grateful to the team from Children’s for the time and resources they’ve provided Red Apple.
Working with Children’s gives his students the chance to see how coding can be used in the real world.
“It’s a really unique opportunity,” he said.