Union Grove High School students in Brianna Laabs' "Assistant Childcare Teacher" class completed the requirements to receive their assistant childcare teacher certification. Front row from left are Halina Collins, Mary Gatta, Emily Saunders and Reagan LaPointe; middle row, Lilian Kolarik, Karina Sandoval, Maria Obieglo, Hannah Orcutt and Elivia Garcia; back row, Arianna Schmitt, Savannah DeMjen and Cassie Garross. The students volunteered in classrooms, completed multiple professional development training and showed proficiency in 11 skills needed to work with young children. Earning certifications give students a boost into a career pathway; students also receive dual credit at Gateway Technical College. There are several certifications and industry recognized credentials embedded into career pathways at Union Grove High School.
CHILDCARE CERTIFICATION
