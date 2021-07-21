Certified nursing assistant numbers remain strong at Gateway

Getting innovative

Gateway’s numbers remained high despite hurdles it had to overcome at the outset of the pandemic.

Emergency orders were put into play. Clinical sites were off-limits to students.

“We couldn’t train on the job,” said Skowronski. “We initially thought that would put us out of business for a while.”

But the college sought another route, writing a waiver request — which was accepted — to the state based on new exceptions to the permanent federal rules that govern CNA training put into place because of the pandemic. The college moved quickly to change its educational delivery to simulated and lab-based settings, which would still meet federal and state laws.

The result was a new, innovative way to not only continue, but expand, training to CNA students that preserved the high standards of the college’s curriculum and state requirements.

Skowronski said instructors tailored those simulated clinical hours to specific situations CNAs face on the job to ensure students are prepared once they enter their career.

The result is that students may experience an even greater number of situations to be trained in than they did prior to the pandemic.