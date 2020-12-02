Ceremony held for Metallica CNC training grads

Cailyn Cook says the computer numeric control training she received at Gateway Technical College will help her to finally connect to a career field she’s excited to be in.

It’s a career field brimming with a bright future for Cook and her fellow students as companies seek to hire workers who possess the skills they’ve gained through the training program.

“This is something I will enjoy becoming better at and finding a job in that I will want to do the rest of my life,” said Cook.

Gateway held a “virtual,” socially-distanced completion ceremony Nov. 17 for Cook and her fellow students who completed an intense, 21-week CNC training program at the college’s SC Johnson iMET Center.

Funded in part by a $50,000 Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation grant, 14 students gained the skills for an entry-level CNC operator position, some even beginning their careers before they completed the program.

Students gained CNC skills, a Gateway CNC Operator certificate, several industry-specific certifications and 25 credits toward a Gateway CNC Production Technician technical diploma. To earn the diploma, they have to complete 11 more credits.