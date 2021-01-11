Center awarded SC Johnson grant

RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick’s parish, received a grant from SC Johnson to support its after school, outreach and parent education programs for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The $25,000 grant from SC Johnson will be used to help John XXIII Educational Center continue to meet the academic and social/emotional needs of the students it serves.

“We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support of SC Johnson,” said Michael Kadow, John XXIII Educational Center executive director. “It allows us to do so much good in the Racine community, especially during a time when our students and families are in such a greater need of our programs.”

Since its opening in the fall of 2009, John XXIII Educational Center has been serving the youth of Racine, offering an afterschool program, outreach courses and parent education with the goal of raising the graduation rate for students in Racine County and helping parents create a nurturing and supportive home environment.

The center seeks to prepare and empower middle and high school students to graduate with further educational opportunities and career options. It continues to operate despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering both online tutoring as well as in-person, individually guided assistance.

To learn more, go to john23educenter.org.

