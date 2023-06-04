BURLINGTON — Where do you find help in your greatest moment of need?

Twice in the last month, students experiencing medical emergencies received an answer to that question.

Nick Delimat, Kelly Pum and Cate Debell, Catholic Central High School seniors, were present during those emergencies and responded quickly, calmly and with poise to stabilize the students while waiting for emergency responders.

The trio provided the kind of care that is part of the school's mission — serving others as an expression of our faith and commitment to excellence.

In the moment of need, they stabilized the students in crisis, ensuring no further injury would occur and spoke with kind, encouraging voices.

Delimat and Pum are trained as basic-emergency medical technicians, and Debell is a certified nursing assistant and lifeguard.

Delimat earned his basic-EMT certification through Gateway Technical College. Pum earned her basic-EMT certification from Allied Medical in Minnesota. Debell completed her CNA training at Gateway Technical College and lifeguarding certification through Ellis and Associates.

The students felt assured that they were in good hands, according to a school press release.

As these seniors graduate Catholic Central High School and pursue their college and career dreams, they will be remembered for boldly, heroically, calmly and quietly making a difference.