 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest seeks entries
0 Comments

Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest seeks entries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus, in cooperation with the Wisconsin State and Supreme Councils of the Knights, is sponsoring the Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest open annually to all Catholic students in grades 8-12. Non-Catholic students in Catholic schools, parish CCD programs, etc. are also eligible.

The theme is "Describe Some Everyday Obstacles to Living a Life of Authentic Faith, and How to Overcome Them, While Providing Examples from Your Own Life."

The essay is to be 500 to 700 words. Contest guidelines can be obtained at the Supreme KC website, kofc.org, or from William Frayer, state program director, at frayerfamily@yahoo.com.

Essays will be judged at the local, state and international levels. Winning students will be awarded gift cards, medals or plaques, ribbons and certificates of merit.

Essays are to be written in October and November. They are due to councils by Dec. 1. For more information, call Frayer at 262-633-7887.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas women flee to nearby states for abortions

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News