Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest seeks entries

RACINE — Monsignor S.B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus, in cooperation with the Wisconsin State and Supreme Councils of the Knights, is sponsoring the Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest open annually to all Catholic students in grades 8-12. Non-Catholic students in Catholic schools, parish CCD programs, etc. are also eligible.

The theme is "Describe Some Everyday Obstacles to Living a Life of Authentic Faith, and How to Overcome Them, While Providing Examples from Your Own Life."

The essay is to be 500 to 700 words. Contest guidelines can be obtained at the Supreme KC website, kofc.org, or from William Frayer, state program director, at frayerfamily@yahoo.com.

Essays will be judged at the local, state and international levels. Winning students will be awarded gift cards, medals or plaques, ribbons and certificates of merit.

Essays are to be written in October and November. They are due to councils by Dec. 1. For more information, call Frayer at 262-633-7887.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0