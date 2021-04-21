Catholic Central High School to begin major repairs

BURLINGTON — Through major grants and community support, Catholic Central High School announces major successes in its fundraising efforts for infrastructure and building repairs.
CCHS will begin re-roofing to the main building as well as an intensive cable infrastructure upgrade campus-wide. These efforts, led by Georgean Selburg, development director, were made possible through a number of gifts and grants from CC alumni, families and community supporters, including a $25,000 grant approval by the Burlington Community Fund, which have totaled in excess of $103,356 for roof repairs.
A $10,000 grant from the Catholic Community Foundation on Jan. 11 was made for CCHS tuition assistance and a $10,000 grant was recently approved by the Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad Foundation to help with the school's technology/cabling project.