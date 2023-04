BURLINGTON — Catholic Central High School was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from the Erica P. John Fund to help offset the cost of a new mini-bus.

Together with donations gathered during the high school’s Fund-A-Need portion of the annual auction and through the current online campaign through GiveSmart, Catholic Central has now raised $70,000 of the $89,600 required.

To donate towards a new mini-bus for the school, go to: https://ToppersBus.givesmart.com.