Catholic Central High School choir

Members of the Catholic Central High School Choir, from left, Isabelle Craig, Summer Peterson, Jane Diaz and Marjorie Hayes, sang during the 34th Annual Topper Dinner and Auction. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BURLINGTON — Catholic Central High School held its 34th Annual Topper Dinner and Auction on Dec. 1, at the Veterans Terrace in Burlington. The theme this year was “A Night in Tuscany” and was complete with Tuscan décor, Prosseco upon arrival and true Italian food catered by Trattoria Di Carlo’s.

This year’s activities included a chance to win a $1,000 Southwest Airline gift card and a diamond cross necklace.

Bonnie Scholz, Catholic Central High School’s principal, delivered an incredible speech during the Fund-A-Need portion of the auction and raised substantial funds towards capital enhancements, generating a significant revenue for the high school. The grand-prize winner of this year’s car/cash raffle was Brian Frederick of Kansasville.

