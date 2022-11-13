 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CATHOLIC CENTRAL CELEBRATES HOMECOMING

  • 0

Catholic Central High School in Burlington celebrated its 2022 Homecoming week in style with a spirit week jam-packed with fun and excitement, all incorporating this year’s “Candyland” theme. Activities included decorating the hallways, an Ultimate Girls’ Frisbee Contest, Mass at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church, a volleyball game with boys against the faculty, a parade, a bonfire, a pep rally, the Annual Topper tailgate, the Homecoming football game and the Homecoming Dance. Students, faculty and staff were also encouraged to dress up for themed days throughout the week that included Stoplight Day, Dress like Adam Sandler Day, Crazy Candyland Day and Topper Pride Day.

