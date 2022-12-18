Catholic Central auction a success

BURLINGTON — Catholic Central High School held its 38th annual Topper auction Dec. 3.
More than 200 guests enjoyed an evening of festivities and camaraderie, catered meal, silent and live auctions, raffles, take-a-chance and heads or tails game. This year’s auctioneer was Bob Kordus and masters of ceremonies were Marie Frederick (Class of 1985) and History teacher Dan Meddaugh.
Dozens of volunteers including alumni, parents, faculty, staff and students chipped in to make this event a successful fundraiser.
This year’s Fund-A-Need presented by principal Brian Shimon centered on purchasing new vehicles for student transportation and raised more than $32,500.
Winners of this year’s car/money drawing are:
- First place: Peggy Groell (two-year lease on a 2022 Chevy Equinox LT from Lynch Superstore or $12,000).
- Second place: Timothy Uttke, $750.
- Third place: Tony Martin, $500.
- Fourth place: Kathie Murray, $200.
The winner of the drawing for $200 worth of Catholic Central spirit wear was Erin Murphy.