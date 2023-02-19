Based on the hit Dreamworks motion picture and the true story that inspired it, "Catch Me If You Can" is the high-flying, splashy Broadway musical that tells the story of Frank W. Abagnale Jr., a teenager who runs away from home in search of the glamorous life. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer — living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. But when Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl chases Frank to the end and finds something he never expected.