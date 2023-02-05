Case High presents February musical

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Case High School Drama Department, with support from RUSD Extended Learning, presents “Catch Me If You Can, The Musical” Feb. 17-26.

Based on the hit Dreamworks motion picture and the true story that inspired it, “Catch Me If You Can” is the high-flying, splashy Broadway musical that tells the story of Frank W. Abagnale Jr., a teenager who runs away from home in search of the glamorous life. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer — living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. But when Frank’s lies catch the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, Carl chases Frank to the end and finds something he never expected.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 24-25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26 in the Cash High School Auditorium, 7345 Washington Ave. Tickets cost $8 or $4 for students. Go to bit.ly/3HpoYUb.

‘Grease’ at UGHS

UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School’s spring musical “Grease” will be staged March 10-18.

Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding Burger Palace Boys and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical.

Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” and “Alone at the Drive-In Movie” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.

Performances are at 7 p.m. March 10, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11, 7 p.m. March 17 and 2 p.m. March 18 in the Union Grove High School Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave. Tickets cost $5; go to ughs.ludus.com. To purchase tickets in-person, enter the school doors on Highway 45 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

UW-Parkside observes Black History Month

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will commemorate Black History Month in February. It recognizes and celebrates the historical and cultural contributions that Black people have made to U.S. society.

Black History Month is sponsored by various campus offices and collaborators such as the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs (OMSA), University Advancement team, the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the UW-Parkside Library, the College of Arts and Humanities and the Black Student Union.

Music, film, student-led activities, discussion of critical issues and the BSU’s Essence Ball (open to the public) with a fashion show featuring locally owned businesses from Racine will be among the highlights of the month that students, staff, faculty, and the community are invited to attend.

BSU is also hosting the Black Business Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, featuring both student-owned and local businesses.

Another highlight of the programming is the Black Ranger meet-up. This is a networking event where UW-Parkside Black students, faculty, staff and alumni are welcomed back to fortify connections.

To learn more, go to uwp.edu/live/offices/multiculturalaffairs/blackhistorymonth.cfm.

Volunteers wanted for Reality Check Day

RACINE — Educators Credit Union is seeking volunteers for Reality Check Day, an interactive, hands-on financial literacy event for high school students. It will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21-22, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

Volunteers will be working with students at various life stations, and educating and assisting them about their choices and how to make smart purchasing decisions. The student’s goal is to discover the costs associated with everyday living and maintain a positive balance in their budget.

Training, breakfast and lunch will be provided at the event. To sign up or for more information, contact Victor Frasher at victorf@ecu.com or 262-497-5027.

Mattress fundraiser at Evergreen Feb. 11

RACINE — Evergreen Academy, 3351 Chicory Road, will host a mattress fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

More than 25 name-brand mattress models (many made in Wisconsin) will be on display in all sizes with factory warranties. All forms of payment are accepted and financing is available. Delivery takes approximately four weeks. Adjustable bases, luxury pillows, sheets and mattress protectors will also be sold.

Proceeds benefit EverGreen Academy’s music department to purchase a keyboard lab and new instruments.